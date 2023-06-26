ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – Eight New York State Forest Rangers are sharing their stories after spending two weeks fighting historic wildfires in Canada.

“I think it’s pretty clear there are such things as heroes. They’re right here in front of you,” said Basil Seggos, Commissioner of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The Forest Rangers are among hundreds of Americans who have recently joined the front lines.

“This is the most extreme fire behavior I’ve ever seen,” said Greene County Forest Ranger Anastasia Allwine. The spruces were about 30 to 40 feet and they were torching, so from the base to the top, completely engulfed in flames. They always tell you, a large fire front sounds li ka freight train. The sound of it was extremely dramatic. The speed of it was also dramatic. We had to pull back to the road.”

“We ended up being on four fires. We were able to extinguish or put to bed 3 out of those 4 fires. That 4th fire was 12,000 acres when we started fighting the fire. Later in that day they evacuated us early via helicopter because things got a little warm, the fire behavior kind of crept up that day,” said Forest Ranger Chester Lunt, who works in Cayuga, Cortland, and Onondaga counties.

Forest Ranger William Roberts works in Chemung, Schuyler and Seneca Counties. Roberts says for him, the mission carried a personal urgency.

“I have family in Canada, and they have been greatly impacted, mostly by the smoke and air quality,” said Roberts. “To be able to go up and help up, as little or as much as I could, I was very happy to do that. On top of that, it’s a tremendous experience.”

As of June 25th, the Canadian government says 236 fires are burning out of control. 74 are “being held.” 150 are under control. The flames have scorched more than 18,000,000 acres. That’s an area more than half the size of the State of New York.

For now, meteorologists say weather patterns are keeping the smoke away from the Southern Tier. Earlier this month, heavy smoke choked out the skies across much of the Northeast.

According to airnow.gov, the air quality in Elmira is currently listed as good. However, right across the Canadian border the air quality is listed as moderate or unhealthy.

The Forest Rangers say the fight is not over, and they are ready to get back on the fire line.

“Of course I am willing to join another crew and head back up,” said Forest Ranger Roberts

“We raise our hands because it feels good to help other people. It feels good to work hard, it gives you purpose and meaning,” said Forest Ranger Lunt.

“We’ve raised our hand and we’re ready” said DEC Commissioner Seggos.