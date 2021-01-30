NYS implements new rule that redefines how part-time work impacts unemployment benefits

(WETM) – New York State Department of Labor has implemented a new rule that redefines how part-time work impacts unemployment benefits.

The change makes the partial unemployment system more neutral and more equitable for New Yorkers who have the opportunity to work part-time while collecting regular Unemployment Insurance and PUA benefits.

According to the DOL, the new system is also an “hours-based” approach.

Under the new rules, you can work up to 7 days per week without losing full unemployment benefits for that week. According to the DOL, this is if you work 30 hours or less and earn $504 or less in gross pay, excluding earnings from self-employment.

DOL said, with the change, benefits, will not be reduced for each day you work part-time instead, the benefits will be reduced in increments based on your total hours of work for the week.

