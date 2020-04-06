NYS on Pause extended until April 29

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State on Pause has been extended until April 29.

Statewide, schools and the continued closure of non-essential businesses are included in the extension of the order.

“We still have to extend New York Pause because if that curve is turning, it’s turning because the rate of infection is going down,” Cuomo said. “One of the reasons why the rate of infection is going down is because social distancing is working.”

Previously, schools had been ordered to be closed until April 15. Now, students will have to continue with distance learning.

The Governor acknowledged potential economic impacts with the extended closures.

“I know that’s a negative for many, many reasons,” he said. “I know what it does to the economy, but as I said from day one, I’m not going to choose between public health and economic activity.”

Also Monday, the New York State Department of Education made the decision to cancel Regents exams that were scheduled for June. During his daily press conference, the Governor was asked about the cancellation of the Regents exam.

“I haven’t even looked at their decision on the Regents,” he responded. “It sounds right, but I haven’t even looked at it.”

NEWS10 ABC reached out to NYSED for more on the Regents Exam decision and are awaiting comment.

In addition to canceling Regents, the Board of Regents also adopted a series of emergency regulations because of the coronavirus, including no school and district evaluations. That means the next school year’s grade will be the same as the current year’s.

Also, there will be no reduction in state aid for schools that have less than 180 days of instruction, and the Department will provide an alternative form of evaluation for students receiving home instruction.