NYS Police report a fatal fire in Campbell

CAMPBELL, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- On July 15, at approximately 4:07 p.m., Steuben County 911 received a report of a structure fire that would eventaully be reported as fatal.

The officials responded to a residence located at 51 Pine Drive in the Town of Campbell.

Troopers from the Painted Post Station responded to the scene. Additionally, multiple fire departments and ambulances responded to the scene including: East Campbell FD, Coopers Plains FD, Painted Post FD, Campbell FD, Gang Mills FD, Corning Joint Fire District, AMR Ambulance and Bath Ambulance.

The victim, 79-year-old Howard Marshall was removed from the residence by members of the East Campbell Fire Department and Coopers Plains Fire Department.

Marshall received medical treatment at the scene from Troopers and then by AMR Ambulance personnel.

Unfortunately, Marshall was not able to be revived and succumbed to his injuries.

A witness at the scene advised that Marshall had exited the residence and notified a neighbor that there was a fire.

Marshall then re-entered the residence to retrieve his cat and was overcome by smoke. The Steuben County Fire Investigation Team conducted a joint investigation at the scene along with the New York State Police.

The initial investigation has revealed that the cause of the fire is electrical in nature and originated underneath the center of the residence.