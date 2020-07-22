NYS Republican press conferences on public safety

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Albany and Rochester, New York State Republican leaders are holding noon press conferences on public safety.

At the Million Dollar Staircase in the Capitol, the Senate Republican Conference will address law-enforcement-related action on a proposed “Protect Those Who Protect Us” package. Republican Leader Rob Ortt will appear alongside local law enforcement.

Across the state, in front of the Monroe County Hall of Justice, State Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy will appear with Monroe County GOP Chairman Bill Napier. They want “Albany to get its priorities straight by restoring public safety and providing help to struggling taxpayers and small businesses.”