NYS residents can now apply for a renters relief program

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Thousands of Americans in the State of New York can now get some much-needed funding to help ease and catch up with overdue rental payments.

Governor Cuomo announced an emergency rental assistance program that will help keep low-income families throughout New York in their homes. The program is for individuals and families with the greatest financial need and will provide direct aid for tenants who lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the new program, eligible households will benefit from a one-time rental subsidy paid directly to landlords and housing providers. Tenants are not required to repay this assistance.

Rickey Paul, Broker/ Property Manager for Rep Home Sales & Services said this is a program that is finally needed in this crisis to help everyone dealing with the pandemic.

I think the landlords ought to dig in and find out what out there for them. What they can use to help their tenants move on to the next level. Rickey Paul, Broker/ Property Manager for Rep Home Sales & Services

The COVID Rent Relief Program develops from Governor Cuomo’s efforts to protect New York’s renters during the coronavirus pandemic.

This program helps those during the statewide moratorium on COVID-related residential or commercial evictions and banning late payments or fees for missed rent payments during the eviction moratorium.

To qualify for the program, applicants must meet all of the eligibility requirements: