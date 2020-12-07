NYS Thruway will raise tolls starting January 1

(WETM-TV) – The New York State Thruway Authority just approved a list of toll increases for both passenger and commercial vehicle drivers.

The price jump was approved on December 1 and will go into effect on January 1.

Without an E-ZPass, registered drivers will see a 30 percent increase in tolls.

Toll bills will be sent to the registered owner of the vehicle to the address on file with DMV.

Motorists are required by state law to keep their address current with DMV to ensure bills are mailed to the proper owner.

According to the Thruway Authority, all vehicles that go through tolls without an E-ZPass will be billed by mail 30-40 days after traveling through the cashless toll booth.

If payment isn’t received by the due date, a second toll bill is sent in 30 days with a $5 late fee.

According to the New York State, if a second bill is not paid by the due date, the toll bill escalates to a toll violation.

Roughly 100 days after the date of the toll, the driver is mailed a Notice of Toll Violation (in an orange envelope) with a violation fee, violation fees are $50 per trip.

For more information, call E-ZPass customer service at 1-800-333-8655.