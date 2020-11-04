NYS Trooper en route to domestic violence call before I-86 crash

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police have identified the suspect a female trooper was persuing before she collided with a gray four-door sedan on Route I-86.

On November 3, 2020, State Police responded to a domestic incident that was in a moving vehicle in Savona at approximately 3:26 p.m.

Troopers and Investigators located and interviewed an individual who stated the suspect was using drugs and drinking alcohol when she was forced out of the vehicle police then searched for the vehicle involved, locating it in the village of Savona unattended.

The suspect, later identified as Steven Bonham, exited a residence and was approached by troopers when he fled on foot.

Troopers pursued Bonham, set up a perimeter in the area then began a K-9 track. Bonham was located hiding in bushes by the State Police K-9 unit and taken into custody.

While the search was being conducted a responding trooper was involved in a personal injury accident.

The trooper was traveling westbound on I-86 in the left lane with the emergency lights and sirens activated when another westbound vehicle entered the left lane striking the marked State Police Unit.

The trooper was transported to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA, for a head injury she was treated and released.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

State Police with the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office charged Steven Bonham with Reckless Endangerment 1st. Degree, Criminal Possession Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd. Degree, Obstruction of Governmental Administration, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th. Degree, Harassment 2nd. Degree, Aggravated Harassment 2nd. Degree, Menacing 3rd. Degree, and Criminal Mischief 4th. Degree.



Bonham was remanded to the Steuben County Jail.