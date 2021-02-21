NYS Trooper released from hospital after his patrol car was struck on Interstate 81

Image from Facebook Page of Town and Country Fire Department

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – State Troopers are reminding people to move over when cars are stopped on the side of the roadway.

A State Troopers patrol car was struck yesterday morning on Interstate 81 in the town of Tully.

Courtesy of Town and Country Fire Department

Trooper Douglas Burdick was inside his patrol car, assisting a tow truck operator with a disabled vehicle, along the shoulder of I-81 when he was hit from behind by a 2019 KIA, driven by 23-year-old Tianyi Zhao from Binghamton, N.Y.

Zhao and a 25-year-old passenger were transported to Upstate University Hospital for minor injuries.

Courtesy of Town and Country Fire Department

Trooper Burdick was transported to Community Hospital where he was treated and released.

November 2016, NYS “Move Over Law” requires drivers to slow down and move over to allowing room for emergency and hazard response vehicles.