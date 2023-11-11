ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State officials urge customers not to buy, eat, or serve WanaBana, Schnucks, and Weis Apple Cinnamon Fruit Pouches after reports of lead found in their products.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and State Health Department wants customers to take notice of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) warnings about lead in multiple apple purée and applesauce products.

These products were sold and distributed by multiple retailers, including Sam’s Club, Amazon, and Dollar Tree. Consumers who have purchased these products should discard them immediately and contact their healthcare provider if their children may have eaten these recalled fruit pouches and have symptoms of lead toxicity.

An ongoing investigation is being held by the FDA regarding apple sauce pouches containing high levels of lead. Recalls of several products were initiated after four children were found to have elevated blood lead levels. Seven cases have now been found in five states.

New York State is working with local health departments to determine if there are any cases in New York of children with elevated blood lead levels connected to the recalled product.

Signs of lead toxicity can be broken down into two categories: Short-term term exposure and Long-term exposure. Short-term exposure to lead could show the following symptoms: headache; abdominal pain, colic, vomiting, or anemia. Longer-term exposure could mean the following additional symptoms: irritability, lethargy, fatigue, muscle aches or muscle burning, constipation, difficulty concentrating, muscular weakness, tremors, or weight loss.

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Lead can be damaging to a child’s health and can be harmful to a child’s growth, behavior, and ability to learn. We urge parents to contact their child’s health care provider if they suspect their child has consumed any of these recalled products, keeping in mind that children can look and feel healthy even when they’ve been exposed to lead.”

For more information regarding the ongoing FDA investigation click here.