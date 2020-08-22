NYS will apply for the Federal Government’s Lost Wages Assistance Program

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York state will apply for the Federal Government’s Lost Wages Assistance Program.

The program provides additional unemployment benefits in light of the pandemic.

Under President Trump’s recent executive order, federal payments would be $400 weekly with states covering 25% of the cost.

Governor Andrew Cuomo initially said that burden was too much for new york.

Representative Tom Reed (R-23) called out Governor Cuomo Friday for the decision not to collaborate with the federal government on unemployment benefits.

Rep. Reed said the Cuomo’s inaction is causing harm to New Yorkers. The Congressman says more than 10 states, including those run by state Democrats, have already applied and been approved by FEMA to provide their citizens with boosted unemployment aid.

New York is one of the only states to refuse assistance.

New York State’s budget director released a statement today saying the state will apply now that the federal government will no longer make states pay more than they can afford.