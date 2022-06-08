ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association is calling on New York Legislators to repeal the HALT Act.

The 2021 bill restricts the use of segregated confinement, a punishment some say is inhuman. However, other’s say it’s removal is leading to an uptick in violence.

The HALT Act was enacted on April 1st, the legislation aims to limit the use of segregated confinement for all incarcerated persons to 15 days, implement alternative rehab measures, establish guidelines for humane conditions in segregated confinement and more.

Since it was enacted and according to NYSCOPBA, increase in violence on inmate on staff assaults’ and inmate on inmate assaults’ has increased monthly.

“The firs month of inaction was approximately 32 percent. This last moth was 34 percent. Everyday security staff is getting injured by these inmates, where these inmate have no repercussions for what they do,” says NYSCOPBA Western Region Business Agent, Patrick Cornacchio.

.Two weeks ago here in the Elmira correctional facility, 2 officers sustained injured after an inmate refused to go back to his cell and violently attacked them.

“When the HALT legislation was enacted they never took into account of the fact the staff needed to meet the HALT legislation law once it was passed, creating the staff shortage we’re in now,” says Cornacchio.

He adds that this, on top of the violence, has lead to mental and physical strain on officers. While the end of the session is near, it seems unlikely any changes will be made to the HALT Act. 18 News reached out to the governors office, but they decline to comment.



DOCCs, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision breaks down the numbers also, which can be found here.

For more information, head to NYSCOPBA’s website for more.