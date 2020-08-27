NYSEG prepares for thunderstorms and high winds across NYS

BINGHAMPTON, N.Y. (WETM) – As hurricanes begin to blow through the Gulf coast, NYSEG and RG&E are preparing for high winds and rain associated with incoming thunderstorms expected to hit their service areas Thursday afternoon and into the weekend.

As a result of the storms, customers may experience service disruptions. The storm is expected to impact most of the NYSEG and RG&E footprint, which includes the Western New York, Rochester, Southern Tier, Capital Region, Hudson Valley, and Westchester regions.

Current forecasts call for thunderstorms to begin early Thursday afternoon in the western part of the state and continue moving east into the evening.

The storms are expected to bring heavy rain and winds, with gusts potentially reaching upwards of 55-60 mph. An additional round of storms is expected to impact the state on Saturday.

According to NYSEG, strong winds and rain have the potential to bring down trees and limbs, causing damage to overhead power lines and other electrical equipment.

The companies urge customers to monitor local forecasts and prepare for the possibility of service interruptions.

The companies’ storm teams have been monitoring weather forecasts, planning, readying crews and equipment, mobilizing employees for storm duty, and have additionally contracting tree and line crews ready to help restore service should outages occur.

According to NYSEG and RG&E, they will provide updates throughout the storms. Customers should also sign up for alerts and download the NYSEG or RG&E mobile app to get the most up-to-date information.

The companies also offer customers the following reminders to prepare for the storm and stay safe if power outages do occur.

Before a storm strikes:

Sign up for Outage Alerts to receive updates automatically by phone, text, or e-mail as the company updates the status of the restoration process in their area.

Download the NYSEG or RG&E mobile app to get up-to-date information on storm activities and restoration.

Keep battery-operated flashlights and radios on hand, along with supplies of drinking water and non-perishable foods.

Fill your car’s fuel tank.

Stay Away From Downed Wires:

Stay at least 30 feet from a downed power line.

If a downed wire comes in contact with your vehicle, stay inside, and wait for help. If you must get out because of fire or other danger, jump clear of the vehicle to avoid any contact with the car and the ground at the same time. Land with your feet together and hop with feet together or shuffle away; don’t run or stride.

NYSEG customers should call 1.800.572.1131, and RG&E customers should call 1.800.743.1701 to report downed power lines or other hazardous situations.

During a Power Interruption