NYSEG reports 1,400 people without power in Schuyler County

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – NYSEG is reporting 1,400 people without power in Schuyler County.

According to a NYSEG representative, 1,400 Schuyler County residents are without power due to a problem in the subdivision in Montour falls.

The blackout has been ongoing for over two hours, and nearly 500 people in the Watkins Glen area are experiencing the outage.

The interruption occurred around 8 pm Sunday. NYSEG said crews are working on the problem, and power should be restored around 11 pm.

According to NYSEG, there is no exact pin-point of the problem at the subdivision.

As of 11:43 pm Sunday evening power has yet to be restored.