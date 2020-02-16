NYSEG working hard to restore power outage in Corning

CORNING, N.Y.(WETM-TV)– Earlier Saturday evening, 18News receive calls from Corning regarding power outages.

According to NYSEG’s website, 55 people have been without power since 2:30 pm on Gorton Road.

The power outages have been caused by an individual who cut down a tree that knocked down four utility poles in the process.

An 18 news reporter was on the scene and as of 8:55 pm, NYSEG crews are on the working quickly to rectify the problem and have electricity up and running by 11:30 pm this evening.