ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From June 12 to 18, New York State Police conducted a traffic enforcement campaign focusing on speeding and unsafe driving behaviors. During the ‘Speed Week’ crackdown, police issued 20,952 traffic tickets.

Police issued 10,478 tickets for speeding and arrested 172 individuals for drunk and impaired driving. Police also responded to 175 personal injury crashes, including two fatal crashes.

In the Capital Region, 1,484 tickets were issued, and 13 individuals were arrested for impaired driving. Below is a breakdown of tickets issued across New York: