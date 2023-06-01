ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Throughout the Memorial Day Weekend enforcement campaign, New York State Police issued 13,471 tickets statewide. Locally, 1,116 tickets were issued in the Southern Tier, and 1,429 were issued in the Finger Lakes.

The special enforcement ran from Friday, May 26, through Tuesday, May 30. Troopers targeted speeding and aggressive drivers resulting in 194 drivers being arrested for driving while impaired.

Police also investigated 839 crashes. No fatal crashes were reported. Below is a breakdown of violations by troop:

TroopRegionSpeedingDWI ArrestsDistracted DrivingChild Restraint/Seat BeltMove OverTotal Tickets
AWestern NY341202748141,533
BNorth Country32872091241,050
CSouthern Tier363614353131,116
DCentral NY374138558551,847
EFinger Lakes3791940270111,429
FUpper Hudson Valley432253727581,211
GCapital Region285192124911987
KLower Hudson Valley4333244290121,285
LLong Island1723024572693
NYCNew York City66241430506
TNYS Thruway6902157235321,814