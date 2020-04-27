NYSPHSAA cancels spring championships, regular season still on hold

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.VA. (WTRF) -- A suspect in New Martinsville could face jail time after telling officers he had COVID-19 while in custody. This false claim hindered police officials and now the department's Prosecuting Attorney is pressing charges.

New Martinsville Police arrested a suspect who was fleeing from an officer. A New Martinsville detective says this is the first case they've seen where to allegedly evade going to jail, a suspect claimed he had COVID-19.