NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — On Monday morning, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, also known as NYSPHSAA, announced that spring high school sports championships would be cancelled. NYSPHSAA said that, right now, regular games are on hold.
NYSPHSAA cancels spring championships, regular season still on hold
Posted: / Updated:
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.