NYSPHSAA High School Winter Championships cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The High School Winter Championships have been cancelled for the 2020 season due to the increasing COVID-19 concerns.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association made the final decision early Monday morning.

“It is with great disappointment that we make the decision to cancel the remaining winter championship events,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “Our association’s focus is to benefit students through participation in interscholastic athletics and unfortunately this rapidly developing situation has prevented our association from providing a quality championship experience. We certainly sympathize for the students who are being impacted by this crisis but at this time they deserve honesty from the leadership of our association.”

The championship events within the winter games include the boys and girls basketball regional and state championships and the ice hockey and bowling championships.

The association plant to develop a plan to recognize the students and teams who qualified to participate in the championships.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions the Officers of the NYSPHSAA have ever had to make,” said Paul Harrica, President of NYSPHSAA. “It has been determined it is not feasible for the Winter State Championships to be hosted in a safe and beneficial manner for the participating student-athletes and their teams in the near future. The health and safety of the students we serve will always be our top priority.”

The association will make a decision on the status of the spring championships on or before Monday, April 27.