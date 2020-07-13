OFA to distribute Farmers Market coupons

BATH, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Senior “Farmers’ Market” coupons will be distributed to eligible seniors 60 and older using social distancing protocols listed below by the Steuben County Office for the Aging.

The coupons will be handed out on the following dates and at these locations:



• 10 a.m. to Noon July 21 at the Bath-Haverling Bus Garage, 6961 State Route 415, Bath. Signs will direct one-way traffic from State Route 415, through the gates to the parking area. An OFA representative will distribute the coupons and direct recipients to the exit.



• 10 a.m. to Noon July 22 at the Corning Senior Center, 1 Park Lane, Corning. Signs will direct one-way traffic from Park Lane, from Bridge Street or West William Street. OFA representatives will distribute coupons at the center’s main entrance of the Corning Senior Center. Exit on West William Street



• 10 a.m. to Noon July 23 GST BOCES Wildwood Education Center, 1126 Bald Hill Road, Hornell. Signs will direct one-way traffic from North Main Street, to Parrish Street, left on Schoolhouse Road for ¼ mile to where OFA representatives will be located. Exit from Schoolhouse Road to North Main Street.



The $20 booklet of coupons may be used for the purchase of locally grown fresh fruits, vegetables, and cut herbs at participating farmers’ markets throughout the area. Recipients must be age 60 or older with maximum gross monthly income of $1,968 for a one-person household, $2,658 for a two-person household, or $3,349 for a three-person household. Income levels increase by $691 per

additional household member.

Booklets must be picked up in person only by each eligible recipient or by a documented power of attorney. In keeping with COVID-19 protocols, recipients must remain in their vehicles, wear a mask, and bring a pen. Recipients also are asked to complete a “Statement of Eligibility” form located on the Farmers Markets link at www.steubencony.org/ofa.

The eligibility forms also will be available at coupon distribution sites.



Those residing in subsidized senior living complex should contact their complex manager for distribution.



Anyone unable to visit the drive-through location or not living in a subsidized senior living complex should call the county Office for the Aging at (607) 664-2298 for other arrangements.