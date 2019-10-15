Officer shot in Lower Swatara Pennsylvania

LOWER SWATARA, Pa. (WHTM) -An officer was shot on the 100 block of Bentley Lane after responding to a domestic disturbance at a mobile home park at around 11:15 p.m. Monday.

Lower Swatara Police Chief, Jeffery Vargo, said 47-year-old Andrew Park is in custody.

Chief Vargo says heroic efforts were made by his officers as they ran toward gunshots trying to assist a woman who was being held against her will during a domestic disturbance.

One officer was shot in the leg and taken to Hershey Medical Center for treatment. Vargo says the officer is in good spirits and expected to be ok.

Police say Park got into a domestic dispute with his significant other then barricaded himself and the woman in the house.

Police said more than 50 law enforcement officers including five SWAT teams swarmed the area off of Vine Street to control the situation and protect the woman.

We spoke with, DJ Parker, who was visiting a friend at the time of the shooting.

Parker says, “Everyone was asleep in the trailer park. You heard bang, bang, bang. I didn’t really know what it was. 5 minutes later the cops are telling everyone to evacuate the park. That there were gunshots and someone had been shot.”

Officers said neighboring residences were evacuated as a precaution.

Police are expected to be on the scene for many more hours to continue the investigation.

