ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester police officer was stabbed while responding to a domestic incident on Peck Street in the city.

The officer was brought to Rochester General Hospital. No word yet on the officer’s condition.

After the officer was stabbed, a large police presence responded. Dozens of police cars and several ambulances were attending to the scene on Peck Street.

BREAKING: huge police presence at Peck St. and Goodman St. Waiting to find out more @News_8 pic.twitter.com/u9eH1yaxCE — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) October 4, 2019

Details are limited at this time.

