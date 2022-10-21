UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On October 20th, the Utica Police Department received a call from the very grateful mother of a special needs student who insisted on thanking Officer Wesley Jackson for “being a good person and helping out her son” after breaking up a fight and then purchasing the boy-involved much-needed clothes and shoes.

The mother told the officer on the phone that the incident started when her son was allegedly being attacked at Proctor High School and Officer Wesley Jackson was there to stop everything. He was then there to calm her son down and was very nice to him.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Officer Jackson then went above and beyond the first time by stopping at the family’s home and dropping off clothes and shoes for the young boy and “making his day.” While he was there, Jackson noticed the boy was still in need of more apparel. Officer Jackson then went even further and reached out to his own family so he could help them even more.

Officer Jackson then dropped off more items for the boy on a day that just happened to be on his birthday.

Thank you to Officer Wesley Jackson, the Utica Police Department, and the rest of the local law enforcement agencies for assisting our local communities.