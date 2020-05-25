“Old Tymers Group” hangs banner in honor of a veteran

CAMERON, N.Y. (WETM) – This Memorial Day weekend, a veteran banner for Raymond F. Smith PFC US army Korea was hung in Cameron New York, in memory of Jake Smith this past Friday.

The group “Old Tymer’s,” decided in memory of Smith they would buy his father’s banner and hang it near the family home.



A small ceremony full of friends, and family as well as the Old Tymers group, attended the thoughtful ceremony.



The Cameron Town Board is now looking to figure out ways to get more banners hung in the area that will show thanks to local veterans.



During this holiday, a big thanks to all of our veterans for their service.