Breaking News
27-year-old Chemung County man remains missing on Seneca Lake

One dead, 8 displaced after overnight fire in Scotia

News

by: Marangeli Lopez and Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person is dead and eight people were displaced after a fire broke out at multi-family apartments on North Ten Broeck Street in Scotia early Tuesday morning.

Scotia police responded to the reported structure fire on the third floor at 3:31 a.m. Residents of the building were evacuated by first responders.

The fire was in unit 301, where police and fire personnel found the body of 41-year-old Timothy Harpster.

They removed the body from the apartment building, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Scotia Police Department and Schenecdaty County Fire Investigators are working to determine the cause of death and the source of the fire. Scotia Police Chief Daniel P. Harrigan says in a statement that the Harpster’s death does not appear suspicious.

The Red Cross supplied food, clothing, and temporary housing to six adults and two kids.

One Police Sergeant received treatment for smoke inhalation at Ellis Hospital, and was released in good condition.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now