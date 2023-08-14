NEW HARTFORD, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — One person is dead after a two-car motor vehicle accident on Seneca Turnpike on Sunday, August 13, according to New Hartford Police.

Officers were called to the intersection of Seneca Turnpike and Woods Highway in the village at approximately 2:30 PM on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found that one of the drivers had sustained serious injuries.

That driver — 75-year-old Diane Schaefer of New Hartford — was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica, where she died later that day from her injuries.

Further investigation found that a vehicle being driven by 64-year-old Judson Chandler of Vernon Center was traveling westbound on Seneca Turnpike, when he attempted to make a U-turn from the right-hand lane. As Chandler did so, his vehicle was struck by Schaefer’s, traveling westbound in the left-hand lane.

At this time, the collision remains under investigation. No tickets have been issued.