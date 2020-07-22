One Direction teases 10th anniversary

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - The brother of slain Civil Rights leader Medgar Evers died Wednesday in Brandon, Mississippi according to the Rankin County coroner. Charles Evers was 97.

Evers was born on September 11, 1922, in Decatur, Mississippi. Following service in World War II, Charles and Medgar attended Alcorn Agricultural and Mechanical College (later Alcorn State University), where they became involved in civil rights activities.