One local church is putting faces back in the church

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – Sunday services have changed for all churches amid this coronavirus pandemic. Nearly all have turned to the internet, reaching their congregation and a wider audience.

But what you don’t see on the other side of the computer monitors, are empty pews, Pastors, Bishop’s, Priest’s across the United States are having Sunday service with empty churches.

Members of The Upper New York Conference of The United Methodist Church in Campbell, N.Y. have taken it a step further. Rather than have Paster Veronica Seeley preach to empty seats, they have put pictures from members of the congregations throughout the pews to give Pastor Seeley her sense of reality back.

Pastor Veronica says this is a much easier process with familiar faces to look at,

I cried, but it helped me to get through that first Sunday because it is very eerie to walk into an empty church. It just doesn’t feel natural and so by them doing that it was a blessing. Veronica Seeley, Pastor of Campbell United Methodist Church

Every second Sunday of the month, the church celebrates birthdays for members, much of the pictures in the pews belong to those that are having upcoming birthdays.