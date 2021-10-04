Local daycare sets new Covid 19 precautions to keep children safe in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Of Hope Daycare Center was open throughout the pandemic up until September of this year. As a result of the COVID incident, they had to close for 12 days due to a recent Covid 19 case. Following their quarantine efforts, the daycare staff also adopted a new system as a prevention method to COVID 19.

“We’re trying not to a lot of parents come in to come to the door and we bring the kids to them. So we don’t have so much traffic going in and out, we take temperatures, when they come in and when they leave,” said Renee Hawk-Brent

Previously, the local daycare had 48 kids enrolled. That number is now condensed to 45 attendees due to the closing of rooms in its facility.

“I have had to turn people away because we don’t have the toddler room right now open. I sadly had to tell some parents that were in the toddler room that, because of lack of employees or employees that we planned on taking and have them run that room, decided that they wanted to go somewhere else,” said Hawk-Brent

Toddler Room at Of Hope Daycare

Of Hope Daycare is looking to hire 3 people to reopen the toddler room and hopefully take on more kids for the purpose of helping other parents and guardians in the community.