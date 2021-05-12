One lucky dog was flown into Hornell for a second chance at life

HORNELL, NY (WETM) – One happy pup flew from North Carolina for a second chance at a new life yesterday. Dixie, a young adult dog, was about to be given to a shelter after the owner decided they could no longer care for her.

With help from Pilots N Paws, the Hornell Area Humane Society, HAHS, was able to fly her out of North Carolina, potentially saving her life.

“A lot of times, especially for black dogs, number one, they are not as flashy color or anything so they are usually the first to be euthanized, due to overpopulation,” said Mary Nisbet, Director, HAHS. “Second being potentially like a bully looking breed, those ones are always are first for getting euthanized because of overpopulation.”

Pilots N Paws is a non-profit organization. They coordinate pilots to safely transport animals to a safe shelter. They have been able to bring roughly 10 dogs to Hornell through this program.

A few people have expressed interest in Dixie, according to Nisbet, but is still available for adoption. If you are interested in adopting or fostering a pet, head over to the HAHS website.