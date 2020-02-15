One man dead, two others injured following two-vehicle crash in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV/WETM-TV) — State Police say one man is dead and two others were seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Westmoreland that occurred around 3:15 Friday afternoon.

According to police, a 2005 Ford Taurus was traveling south on Bartlett Road at a high rate of speed when the driver noticed a pickup truck cross the intersection at Bartlett Road and Dix Road after the pickup truck had stopped at the stop sign.

Police say evidence at the scene showed the driver of the Ford Taurus tried to stop the vehicle, but due to the high rate of speed and other contributing factors, they were unable to stop and struck the pickup truck from the driver’s side door.

The collision caused the pickup truck to overturn onto its roof, and the sole occupant of the vehicle, Hector Rodriguez, 42, from Rome, NY was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Taurus was brought to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica and was listed in serious condition.

The lone passenger in the Taurus was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital and was listed in critical condition.

State Police continue to investigate the crash