One man, one message, two words Stay UP!

ATLANTA, GA (WETM) – During the coronavirus pandemic, millions of people have lost jobs around the United States. Many have lost the strength to look forward and find the “light at the end of the tunnel.”

An Atlanta resident is doing his part to empower people during this pandemic with a simple message, to Stay UP.

TV, film costumer, and founder of the iSurvived movement Rashad Corey, has overtaken social media with an impactful dance video that empowers creatives, and nonessential workers to STAY UP during this crisis.

Corey’s initiative reaches thousands on social media and hopes to reach more with his message.

“As a creative that has been directly affected by the pandemic, I know how it feels to mentally struggle during these times. I hope to create a platform that empowers people just like myself to stay up no matter how hard it gets.” Rashad Corey, Founder of iSurvived movement

The Stay UP campaign is an initiative of the iSurvived movement, which empowers the community at large to overcome life’s difficulties through advocacy and community service.