One man shot in Groton Sunday morning; State Police looking for suspect

GROTON N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police are requesting public assistance in finding a suspect related to a shooting that happened in the village of Groton around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

State Police arrived to find a 30-year-old man who was shot outside a residence on East Cortland Street and had suffered non-life-threatening. He was transported to a local hospital and has since been released.

The unidentified suspect had fled the area south on Williams Street in a dark-colored Mercedez.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact State Police at (607) 347-4441

The Village of Groton Police, Tompkins County Sheriff’s deputies, and Groton Ambulance helped in assisting the State Police on the incident.