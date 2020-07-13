One new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TV)- The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that an additional Steuben County resident tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday. This brings the total to 294 confirmed cases, eight of which are currently active.

The individual is a resident of the Town of Rathbone. The individual is isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department.

Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed case and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.



Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48

hours prior to symptom onset, or date of test if asymptomatic, through the day of the positive test

result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigation indicates the individual visited the following locations within that timeframe:



 7/7/20 Late Night – Speedway in Owego

 7/8/20 – 7/9/20 –nursing home outside Steuben County

 7/9/20 Early Morning – Speedway in Owego

 7/9/20 Afternoon – Charley’s Philly Steaks in Big Flats

 7/10/20 Morning – Walmart in Painted Post

 7/10/20 Morning – Wegmans in Corning



“Wear a mask when you are out in public,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “There are still positive individuals who are visiting multiple places before they have their test results, potentially spreading COVID-19. If all individuals are wearing masks, the risk of spreading the virus is lowered. It’s an extremely simple way to protect others.”



All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.



For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website.