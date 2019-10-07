One suspect arrested in connection with Kansas shooting

(WWLP) – Police have arrested one suspect in connection with the Kansas shooting that killed four people over the weekend.

According to police, 23-year-old Javier Alatorre was arrested. Officers are still looking for 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales who was also involved in the deadly shooting.

Photos: WDAF-TV

Police said the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Witnesses in the bar say the two men allegedly came through the door and opened fire.

Four people were killed and five were wounded.

Police believe the shooting was the result of an earlier fight at the bar.