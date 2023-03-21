ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Advocates are pushing to end the sale of flavored tobacco products in New York State.

The renewed push comes after both the senate and assembly passed one house budgets that didn’t include Governor Kathy Hochul’s flavor ban. The assembly one house budget did include a proposal to increase the cigarette tax by one dollar.

Some have argued the ban hurts businesses, but others say the healthcare and other costs of smoking are much greater.

“It costs all of us $1,500 for the few of us that smoke, New York loses 18 billion dollars a year in productivity as a result of sickness caused by smoking,” Rev. Kristen Foy said.

A recent poll from Siena College shows the majority of New York voters support a ban on flavored tobacco.