Onondaga County issues indoor mask mandate for NYS Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Those going to the Great New York State Fair will be required to wear a mask while indoors, according to an executive order issued by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon Monday.

The mask requirement applies to all individuals, regardless of vaccine status.

“The return of the New York State Fair is a welcomed sign of progress for our community, region and state. After 18 months, we have learned successful mitigation measures that have proven to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. First among them is the vaccine and I will continue to encourage folks every day to sign up for the vaccine. Another important tool are masks. We know that masks, especially for indoor settings, are scientifically proven to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 which is why I have signed this executive order. I want to thank the team at the Fair for their partnership in this effort to ensure that we can have a successful Fair while implementing important measures that keep our community safe.” Ryan McMahon, Onondaga County Executive

According to the CDC, nearly 70% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine and nearly 77% have completed the vaccine series.

In a press conference Monday, McMahon told the media that at least 300k Onondaga County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Over the weekend and through Monday, 208 people tested positive in Onondaga County for COVID-19.