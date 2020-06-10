Organizers of Sunday’s Troy protest rally outside City Hall demanding action from officials

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Justice for Dahmeek, the group that organized Sunday’s protest in Troy that drew thousands, met on the front steps of Troy City Hall Wednesday morning to call on local government to take action.

Members of Justice for Dahmeek got on the microphone to talk about police brutality incidents in Troy, saying that the Collar City is not unique, and echoes what’s going on in other parts of the country, including the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

“It’s the same old story. But now, we see that black lives do matter,” Messiah, a member of the group holding a ‘Justice for Edson Thevenin‘ sign told News10, “it just took that one to tip the scale. We will no longer tolerate us being killed in the streets by officers.”

Justice for Dahmeek is also demanding that Rensselaer County become disaffiliated with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. More of their demands can be found here.