PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – The holiday season may have seemed to have come and gone, but it’s not over yet. Many orthodox churches are celebrating Christmas Eve on January 6th, including here in the Southern Tier.

At St. Mary’s Orthodox Church in Painted Post, Father Daniel Mahler is preparing to hold Christmas Eve mass. “We are celebrating Christ’s birth” Mahler said.

While many Christians celebrate Christmas on December 25th, most Orthodox Christians mark the holiday on January 7th. Father Mahler says that’s because of a change dating back to the 16th century, when Pope Gregory XIII decided to correct a calendar established by Julius Caesar. That created a new Gregorian calendar, that was 13 days ahead.

“For us, we’re on the old Julian calendar” said Father Mahler. “Neither are perfect. In fact, there are flaws they found in the Gregorian calendar now, and they would like to correct them.”

For Christians who follow the Gregorian calendar, January 6th is the Feast of the Epiphany, which celebrates the physical manifestation of God as Baby Jesus. Father Mahler says Orthodox Christians will mark the Feast of the Epiphany on January 19th.

On Orthodox Christmas Eve, Father Mahler says he has a clear message for his congregation: “Christ is real, God is real. God is with us, and we need that message out today, more than any other message around.”