Over $300,000 in drugs seized from Fairport home

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) A Fairport man was arrested after investigators found a half a pound of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.

Adam Cole, 31, was stopped in the town of Victor by officers with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department. During the stop, it was discovered that Cole intended to sell the half-pound of marijuana in the car.

After his arrest, police searched Cole’s home and discovered approximately 56 pounds of marijuana, six pounds of concentrated cannabis, more than 700 THC vape cartridges, THC edibles, over 330 ecstasy pills, nearly a half-pound of psychedelic mushrooms, approximately one ounce of cocaine, several long guns, methamphetamine, US Currency, and equipment specifically designed for the manufacturing and packaging of concentrated cannabis.

The total street value of the drugs seized from Cole’s residence exceeds $315,000. Cole was charged with Criminal Sale of Marijuana in the 2nd degree, a Class D Felony. He was arraigned at Ontario County CAP and released on his own recognizance. Additional charges are pending.