Owego man arrest for allegedly trying to drown someone

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – One man is behind bars from a dispute that led to him allegedly trying to drown someone.

According to the Star-Gazzette, an Owego man is being accused of attempting to drown someone Monday during a domestic dispute.

Owego police arrested 35-year-old Thomas Brady III for attempted second-degree murder, and if convicted, Brady can face up to 25 years in prison.

As of yet, Owego police did not give any specific details of what led to the dispute with Brady.

Brady is at Tioga County jail with a bail of $200,000 cash or $400,000 bond to await further court action.

