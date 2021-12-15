Pa. House passes legislation boosting broadband internet access

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, file photo, Travis Sheetz, a worker with the Mason County (Wash.) Public Utility District, installs fiber optic cable on a utility pole, while working with a team to bring broadband internet service to homes in a rural area surrounding Lake Christine near Belfair, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

PENNSYLVANIA (WETM) – The issue of internet access in Pennsylvania is one that touches much of the state, especially affecting rural areas. The state House, making strides forward, has just approved legislation that would make it easier for areas to deploy broadband networks and infrastructure.

“Until now, the revenue and funding have not been readily available,” said Tioga County Commissioner, Erick Coolidge.

In places like Tioga County, Pa., many initiatives towards broadband development have already been set in motion, but until now, access to funding has been a roadblock.

Pennsylvania will be receiving $100 million from Biden’s infrastructure package, for improving broadband internet access. The bill that was passed by the Pa. House on Monday, creates a broadband authority to facilitate those funds.

Basically, the new legislation creates a one-stop-shop for counties and areas to apply for grants from that fund. Rep. Clint Owlett explains that those applying will have to show exactly what they’re going to do.

“It might be microwave towers, it might be fiberoptics, it could be any number of things,” said Owlett. “But the reality is, we’ve crafted it in a way that even the small providers are going..to be able to access this money.”

According to a report by the United States Department of Agricultural’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, only 64% of Pennsylvania farms report having internet access, compared with 82% of farms nationally. Commissioner Coolidge does not want internet connection to be a drawback of living rurally anymore.

“I hope that our region, as rural as it is…won’t have to apologize for not having access,” said Coolidge. “For a change, we will have some of the services that are readily available in urban and suburban areas.”