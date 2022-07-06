PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Police statewide are making an extra effort to pull over aggressive drivers in an enforcement initiative that will last through August.

Pennsylvania State Police and 300 local departments are participating in the effort. They will be looking for several signs of aggressive driving, and the goal is to reduce the number of aggressive driving-related crashes, injuries, and deaths on roadways.

The enforcement will focus on heavy truck violations, pedestrian safety, red light turning, and tailgating. People driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, or taking other aggressive actions will also be cited. Any aggressive driver stopped by police will get a ticket.

The enforcement is part of Pennsylvania’s Highway Safety Program and is funded by part of PennDOT’s investment of federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Program.

According to PennDOT, the number of highway deaths on Pennsylvania roads dropped to a record low in 2019 when more than 1,059 were recorded — the lowest number since record keeping began in 1928.

The enforcement will run through Aug. 21.