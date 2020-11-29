PA Supreme Court declines GOP election challenge

HARRISBURG, PA – MARCH 21: Airplane flys over PA State Capitol Building with a banner reading “SEN. TOOMEY DO YOUR JOB! #FILLTHESEAT” during National Day Of Action calling on Senate Republicans to “Do Your Job” and uphold their constitutional obligation to give fair consideration to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Merrick Garland on March 21, 2016 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for MoveOn.org)

HARRISBURG, PA (WETM-TV) – Pennsylvania Supreme Court judges are still handling cases connected to voter fraud and mail-in voting with only days left until the Elector College casts their presidential votes.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has rejected another republican led challenge to the election.

The state’s high court handed down its decision Saturday night to throw out the challenge, spearheaded by U.S Congressman Mike Kelly.

Kelly argued the law permitting no-excuse mail voting violated the state constitution.

The court also unanimously cleared out a lower court order that blocked state officials from certifying the general election results.

The lawsuit sought to invalidate millions of mailed-in votes or direct the state legislature to choose the presidential electors.

In the ruling, all motions tonight were denied.