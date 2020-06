TOWN OF CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Painted Post New York State Police are actively investigating the death at a residence in the town of Corning on Stanton Street.

Detectives tell 18 News, the suspicion of death does not seem to be foul play, and there is no danger to the public.

Stick with 18 news on-air and online for the latest as it unfolds in the investigation.