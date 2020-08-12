Palettes of Keuka Art Tour is gearing up for annual auction

HAMMONDSPORT, NY (WETM) – Giant pallets painted by local artists line the streets in the Village Square of Hammondsport. This 14-year-old tradition is to promote creativity in Keuka Lake and the Twin Tiers region.

“Typically for the past several years, averaged about 30 pallets,” said Mary Jane Bray, Palettes of Keuka Committee Member.

The colorful palettes are on display for the summer until they are auctioned off. In the past, palettes have been purchased anywhere from $200 to $2000 apiece. The money raised goes to a college scholarship for a graduating senior.

In the past, the auction would be in person. But due to the pandemic, the bidding has been moved to an online platform. The auction begins August 20 and closes September 3rd.

The artists live locally or in the region. The search for artists to participate in the 2021 Palettes of Keuka Art Tour begins right after this year’s ends in September.

“We provide the artists the pallets, the artists do their own paint, their own design, if you would like to be an artist, we ask you that you submit a couple of samples of your work and our committee goes over it, we look at it, and give you the thumbs up or try again next year,” Bray said.

For more information on this year’s auction or to participate in next years click here.