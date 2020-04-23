Panama City Beach to reopen beaches at limited times

Live Now
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — The Panama City Beach City Council has voted to reopen the beaches for limited times and use.

The council passed the ordinance unanimously at this first meeting for newly elected mayor, Mark Sheldon and new councilman Michael Jarman.

This comes after the Bay County Commission voted Tuesday to reopen their portion of Panama City Beach that is under their authority in a limited capacity.

Starting Friday, April 24, Panama City Beach will be following the county and reopening from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. and then again from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. for limited use.

The ordinance prohibits groups larger than 10 and any commercial activity to encourage social distancing. 

Other than these times, the beaches are still closed. 

