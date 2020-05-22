Parents of slain son demand public apology from mayor Lumumba

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The parents of 11-year-old Jordan McCoy are demanding an apology from Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba. They claim the mayor falsely reported an arrest had been made in the murder investigation of their son’s death.

Jordan was shot and killed while he was sleeping in his bed at Berwood Apartments on April 6. His six-year-old brother was also injured.

On Wednesday, JPD Officer Sam Brown told 12 News a possible suspect was in custody in connection to Jordan’s murder.

Jordan’s parents said they spoke to Mayor Lumumba Thursday morning. He allegedly told them no arrest had been made.

According to Attorney Lisa Ross, the parents will go to City Hall at 6:00 p.m. and demand an apology from the mayor.