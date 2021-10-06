Parking lot paving projects scheduled for Schuyler County facilities

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County parking lots will undergo repair, maintenance and paving over the next two weeks.

The schedule below outlines the anticipated closures and/or reduced parking options at the different county facilities. County services will remain open and available during these projects, although the public is encouraged to plan accordingly as parking could be difficult at times.

This schedule is subject to modification given weather conditions or unanticipated work.

County Court House Complex & Sheriff’s Office (105 9th Street, Watkins Glen):

Parking lot closed on Oct. 12 and 18. Utilize on-street parking on 9th and Franklin Streets. County

operations remain open.

Human Services Complex (323 Owego Street, Montour Falls):

Parking is available but limited on Oct. 13, 14, 19, and 20. Entrances and exits may be modified.

County operations remain open.

Mill Street Center (106 South Perry Street, Watkins Glen):

Parking lot closed Oct. 15 and 21. Public is allowed to park at Watkins Glen Central School on

those days. County operations remain open.

County representatives will be on-hand at each project to assist the public while work is conducted.