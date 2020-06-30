Parks department announces State Parks Explorer app, cashless reservation system

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation is launching a new state parks app that connects visitors to the great outdoors.

The app, created in collaboration with the state’s Office of Information Technology Services, is available for free on Android and iPhone.

Releasing the State Parks Explorer app marks the beginning of the summer season, supplying useful information about the variety of activities and destinations throughout the Empire State’s parks, green spaces, and historic sites.

The user-friendly program represents a resource for planning excursions, learning about locations, identifying the next destination, and discovering new secret hideaways. Featuring curated content on a rotating basis, the app will feature directions, hours, trail maps, and prices where necessary. Amenities and tips will appear alongside social media channels and online camping reservations, and the app will also have the ability to receive updates and alerts.

“This season more than ever, people are looking to spend time in the outdoors whether taking nature breaks, day trips, or overnight getaways, and this new Parks Explorer App is a helpful tool for families on the go to plan the perfect adventure with ease.” Erik Kulleseid

New York State PARKS COMMISSIONER

Summer 2020 is also the first season with user-friendly credit-card acceptance at pay stations, park offices, and staffed lanes. Cashless payments pair well with ongoing coronavirus efforts. Visitors to State Parks are still required to social distance and wear face masks alongside traditional rules that keep parks, beaches, and campgrounds open and safe.